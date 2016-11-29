Elphinstone Birch Appointed to City Council

Liberian-born Elphinstone James Birch was appointed to the Senior Advisory Commission by the City Council of Santa Clara, California, to fill a partial term up to June 30, 2017. The appointment takes immediate effect.

In his capacity as a member of the Senior Advisory Commission to the City Council of Santa Clara, California, Mr. Birch is expected to act in an advisory capacity to the City Council on all matters affecting people age 50 and older about health, education, employment, housing, transportation and recreation.

Mr. Birch moved to the Silicon Valley, California from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania nearly five years ago. Since moving to California, Mr. Birch continues to make headlines. He was elected by his constituents in April, 2016 as a District # 17 delegates to the Democrat National Convention (DNC) that was held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Birch is expected to take his oath of office on December 4, 2016 in the City Chamber. Elphinstone James Birch is a Juror Doctorate Degree Candidate at one of California most prestigious Law Schools: Santa Clara University Law School in Santa Clara, California.

