AIDS in Africa kills the Mothers of Nine Million Children

By Clemente Ferrer

The AIDS pandemic leaves nine million children on the African continent without a mother. The director of Save the Childrensays: “Unfortunately, the impact of AIDS among African children is still unknown.”She also asserts that the lack of facilities to carry out the clinical analyzes, means that many women can not know if they have AIDS, until they are indisposed and can not cope with the simplest infections.

“The AIDS pandemic steals children from millions of children, as well as the lives of their mothers,” says Save the Children, “children are caring for their mothers, they do not attend school, and they have to work because they are too Sick to take care of them “. She also appealed to the world’s richest countries, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the World Bank and the European Union for financial aid.“More than 3 million Africans were infected with AIDS last year, which accounts for 64% of the world total and the highest figure on the African continent. “In sub-Saharan Africa alone, more than 12 million children under the age of 15 have lost their parents to AIDS and by next year, with the current rate of infection, it is estimated that the number can reach 18 million people infected “.

On the other hand, American and English scholars have found that 31.3% of men have had a condom broken during sex. After interviewing about 300 people between the ages of 18 and 35, the authors of the paper, which was published in the journal Sexuality Transmited Infections, found that there were some factors that increase the risk of a condom being ineffective “.In Geneva, the World AIDS Epidemic Report has been shown at the end of three decades of the pandemic, which causes more than 7,500 new infections per day. This is shown by the data sent each year by 147 States to the United Nations plan on this social scourge. It is estimated that it will increase to 3.5 million people infected with this virus of death in the next year.

Actions for the prevention of AIDS, according to the world summit of Ministers of Health, must respect “Human and spiritual values”; and must protect “Human rights and dignity of the person“.

