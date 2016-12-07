Pres. Johnson-Sirleaf Motorcade Kills Two Children in Monrovia

AllAfrica

Monrovia — Police vehicle in the convoy of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Wednesday, November 30 hit and killed two boys, Melvin Tucker (7) and Jackson Tucker (9) while crossing the street.

The driver of the lead Police vehicle, Tunies Follah has been disrobed and detained, while his Supervisor, Police Superintendent, Steve Daniels is currently undergoing serious investigation, the Executive Mansion said.

The accident occurred around the ELWA Junction at about 5:23 PM as the escort vehicle was returning from the Roberts International Airport to Monrovia.

According to the Executive Mansion, President Sirleaf has expressed deep sadness and regret over the accidental death of two Liberian children.

The convoy had earlier taken President Sirleaf to the Roberts International Airport for departure to Ghana and was returning when the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, after hearing of the unfortunate incident upon her arrival in Accra, Ghana, President Sirleaf immediately spoke with the guardian of the children and assured that upon her return she will publicly share the grief of the family by visiting them. She will also take strong additional measures to avoid any reoccurrence, the Executive Mansion said.

