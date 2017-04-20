Liberian poets assemble for Monrovia 2.0 this weekend in Monrovia

By Ralph Geeplay

Monrovia will come alive this weekend when the much anticipated and

expected poetry reading takes place on the Congo Town Back Road, behind the Ministry of Health, and right opposite the Chinese Restaurant. Liberian writer and poetry enthusiast Forte Otheniel, who is headlining the event,

says some of Liberia’s finest writers will be reading in

what is expected to be an eventful night. Recent attempts to make Monrovia

and adjacent cities the center of multiple readings is gradually paying

off. These efforts are geared towards growing the cultural scene, in an

effort for Liberians to appreciate the rich history of their society and

history through readings. The ongoing effort is gradually thriving, and

residents are warming up to the theater, reports say.

Dubbed Monrovia Reads 2.0, the reading will take place on Friday April 21,

this weekend to much fanfare. Liberia of late has seen a wave of fresh

talents emerging on the national scene; and weekends such as what this

event aims to accomplish, Mr. Forte says, is to give residents a festive

educational, but entertaining nights to look forward to, instead of the

usual night club scenes which has dominated the capital sea side city of

Monrovia and adjacent cities. Events like these are also intended to

expose and endear Liberian writers to the local and burgeoning tourist

audience, especially in a society where politics is king. The event is also

expected to explore Liberia’s collective memory and its history while

bringing to bear the challenges of contemporary thoughts of Liberia’s

tradition and identity, much needed in a country where officialdom over the

years has given the arts lip service—with no support, according to

reports.

The organizer and brains behind Monrovia reads 2.0, Othniel Forte is a

Liberian author and folklorist. His poems are lively and does tell the

Liberian story by weaving a tapestry of a resilient people who have lived

through peacetime, war and are rebuilding.

The Liberian native hails from Montserrado County, Virginia, and began

writing at an early age. His 2013 paper back, “Famous Liberian Folklore: A

collection of Short Stories from across Liberia” told a telling narrative

of the country and the “wealth of knowledge lodged in the great minds of

[it’s] elders. The characters [were] in every sense [a compilation of]

ordinary people who did the extraordinary [things].” Foretelling the “pain

and sorrows, joy and happiness they experienced” which remains the same today on the landscape inhibited by a new generation of Liberians, now eager to learn and celebrate their forebears and ancestors.

Monrovia Reads 2.0, this Friday will be fun and entertaining, with local

cuisine, drinks and an assortment of different eateries on display. It will

be a great opportunity to meet new people of like minds interested in

Liberian literature and arts, with plenty of laughter, learning and meet

and greet in toll. The event is expected to last for two hours [6-8pm].

