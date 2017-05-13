RIVER GEE COUNTY DEVELOPMENT FUND’S AUDIT REPORT AND SENATOR CONMANY WESSEH’S GRADA

River Gee Redemption Movement



This memo goes to all citizens of River Gee County. The River Gee Redemption Movement which is a cross-sections of River Gee County Citizens, is pleased to inform every citizens of our county irrespective of where they live that

Senator Conmany Wesseh is being officially invited to dialogue with all citizens of River Gee Citizens on May 21, 2017; to clarify major issues of concern regarding the alleged corruption practices of our county’s development fund and his company GRADA. The official invitation packaged to Senator Conmany Wesseh, which included a formal letter of invitation, and a complete copy of the Audit Report alleging rampant corruption by Senator Conmany Wesseh’s company called GRADA, was hand delivered to Senator Conmany Wesseh at his Capital Building Office on Monday, May 8, 2017.

As a courtesy to the sons of River Gee County currently serving in very high- profile positions in government, the River Gee Redemption Movement on behalf of River Gee Citizens in Liberia and the diaspora served copies of Senator Conmany Wesseh’s communication from the people of River Gee County to the River Gee Caucus and the Honorable Justice Minister Fred Cherue.

The citizens of River Gee County are eagerly awaiting to meet with Senator Conmany Wesseh on May 21, 2017 at 2:00pm at Bala Casa Hotel, in Monrovia. The River Gee Redemption Movement wants to assure each and every River Gee County Citizens that the Movement will not relent but to continue to work tirelessly in the supreme interest of us all until justice, accountability and transparency are realized regarding this Audit Report by the General Auditing Commission (GAC), even though we are very well aware of the difficulties ahead.

For those of you in the diaspora, please call back home and tell your families to be in attendance.

ALL CITIZENS CONCERN MUST TURN OUT TO GET CLARTY FROM SENATOR CONMANY WESSEH’s mouth….

Signed: Gabriel Slobert

Interim General Secretary

Approved:

Alexander Young





