Where are the Legislative delegation from Southeastern Liberia? Missing in Action?

By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh

Bong and Nimba counties and other neighboring counties near Monrovia are lucky to be in their geographic location. At least, they get to have presidential visits and ministerial retreats and government projects such as hospitals and colleges.

If you are southeastern counties named Sinoe, River Gee, Grand Kru, Maryland and Grand Gedeh? – that is (if Grand Gedeh County is geographically located in the southeast, which I don’t think it is but close enough), you are in a drought for those anticipated presidential and vice presidential visits and pork barrel projects.

From my recollection, I believe Ellen Johnson Sirleaf made either one or a couple of visits to those areas during her entire presidency.

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai?

Well, you make the call, because I don’t think that part of Liberia is Mr. Boakai’s traveling route.

The vice president of Liberia is quite known to visit northern or Northwestern Liberia, mid- Liberia, the United States and other western countries more than he visits the southeastern counties in the country he supposedly represents as the second in command, or the country he desperately wants to represent.

True enough, the nation’s capital, Monrovia and the counties that are not too far from Monrovia (with the exception of Grand Gedeh County), are fortunate to get community colleges, hospitals and clinics, and a correctional facility from the Sirleaf administration.

It was reported in the media recently that a community college is finally in the making for Sinoe County. Sinoe County? Are we dreaming? Too good to be true.

I have not read or heard anything being built for River Gee and Maryland counties yet?

Since community colleges – or having one in one’s backyard is now a fad in these modern Liberian times – whether they are accredited or not; I want to believe River Gee, Maryland, Grand Kru and other counties that once felt forgotten or neglected in these days of Ellen, will soon be getting their own.

Even though I am one of those individuals who will blame the national political leadership for not paying attention to Sinoe, River Gee, Maryland, Grand Kru and other counties, I will not hesitate a bit to criticize the county’s two-by-four, bench-warming legislative delegation.

Where are the county’s legislative delegation when our people really need them?

Where is Senator Joseph Nagbe of Sinoe County? Instead of this guy genuinely representing his people in Sinoe County, he’s busy sitting in New Kru Town, Bushrod Island.

Like Joseph Nagbe, Liberian legislators are known to sit in Monrovia and receive their fat pay checks and do nothing. These individuals would rather live in Monrovia than reside in the county and the district that elected them.

Where is Senator Conmany Wesseh? Is he really representing his people in River Gee County or a cheerleader for the Sirleaf administration and bad governance? I believe the latter.

Milton Teahjay? Another monumental disappointment!

How about Dr. Peter Coleman? The brother is missing in action.

Jefferson Karmoh? You will easily see Mr. Karmoh in a western country than in his district in Sinoe County.

The other Senators and Representatives from the southeast?

Well, I will not waste my time naming them publicly because they are like the rest of their colleagues from Sinoe, River Gee and Maryland counties. They are missing in action too.

All of them are legislators in name only for the money, the paycheck. They are not Senators and Representatives who are really interested in the business of representing their suffering people.

Folks, the stories are the same. They are sad stories about the lack of roads or paved roads to travel or take produce to the market. The story is also about sea erosion in the coastal southeastern counties; namely, Sinoe and Maryland. Don’t forget New Kru Town, Bushrod Island. D-Twe High School, the only high school in that community is nearly under water due to sea erosion.

However, as the annual torrential rainfall takes over in a brutal way, rural roads become impassable to travel or sell anything; or for even a bus, a 4-wheel drive, or a truck to get through it.

Residents in those areas are not accessible to roads to get to see a nurse, a doctor or a health practitioner in their part of the country, let along get to Monrovia for needed health care.

Some of the areas don’t even have high schools; as students have to walk miles and miles to another town to get in a classroom to learn. At times on hungry stomachs.

The Liberian people in the areas in question are the ones who are feeling the pain; and are the ones who are supposed to scream the loudest to get their legislative delegation to honestly represent them.

Had Liberia truly being a real democracy, those deadbeats would have been thrown out of office by now.

Screaming the loudest means booting the rascals out of office.

Do it for your children, your grandchildren, your family and for the Republic of Liberia.

Vote the jokers out of office now, in 2017!

