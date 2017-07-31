Enter your email address below to receive updates each time we publish new articles.
Liberian Democracy Ambushed: How Liberian Presidents And the Educated Elites Plunged Liberia into Dictatorship, Poverty, War and Underdevelopment – By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh
My new book, Liberian Democracy Ambushed, is out. It is about us, our politicians, our progressives and our intellectuals. It is about how they held democracy hostage, ambushed it, destroyed our country, and how we helped them along the way.