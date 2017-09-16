Subscribe via RSS Feed Connect with me on LinkedIn Connect with me on Flickr
banner ad

Congratulations, Dr. Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh!

| September 16, 2017 | no comments

Good evening facebook friends!         
It is with great honor and pride that I am shouting out loud that my outspoken, well-respected and beloved friend, Mr. Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh was officially awarded his doctorate yesterday (09/13/17). From this day forward it will be my honor to acknowledge Mr. Sungbeh as Dr. Sungbeh.
Dr. Sungbeh I salute you, your hard work, diligence, loyalty and service. You have worked hard and now it is time to reap the rewards.
With much respect and adoration,
– Stephanie Settro

Category: News Headlines, Viewer Articles

About the Author:

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.