By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh In 2012, my colleague Taiyee N. Quenneh (PhD), writing in The Liberian Dialogue, drew our collective attention to the unfortunate deaths of two friends, Tupee Myers and Alpha Ashong to carbon monoxide poisoning. The two friends who had their eyes set on attending AME University at the time of their unfortunate passing, actually died […]
REPRINT (07-14-2012) By Taiyee N. Quenneh Tupee Myers and Alpha Ashong were best friends. They were inseparable in every meaning of the word. They attended church together and did the normal things you would expect from young adults just graduating from high school. The promise of attending AME University was lost on a […]
By Francis Nyepon The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration is setting the stage for civil disobedience in Liberia. And if the administration is not careful, the economic, social and political issues facing Liberia will again reached a boiling point, which could become a matter of life or death for many innocent people. During the last […]
By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh One of the ways an administration can create jobs is to build roads, bridges, streets, sidewalks, and other public works projects such as water, sewer, drainage systems and landfills to dispose garbage, public restrooms and painting public buildings. Roads in rural Liberia are deplorable and inaccessible. (See pic above) […]
AllAfrica Monrovia — Police vehicle in the convoy of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Wednesday, November 30 hit and killed two boys, Melvin Tucker (7) and Jackson Tucker (9) while crossing the street. The driver of the lead Police vehicle, Tunies Follah has been disrobed and detained, while his Supervisor, Police Superintendent, Steve Daniels is currently undergoing […]
