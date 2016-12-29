AllAfrica Monrovia — Police vehicle in the convoy of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Wednesday, November 30 hit and killed two boys, Melvin Tucker (7) and Jackson Tucker (9) while crossing the street. The driver of the lead Police vehicle, Tunies Follah has been disrobed and detained, while his Supervisor, Police Superintendent, Steve Daniels is currently undergoing […]
December 7, 2016 | 0 comments | View Post
Liberian-born Elphinstone James Birch was appointed to the Senior Advisory Commission by the City Council of Santa Clara, California, to fill a partial term up to June 30, 2017. The appointment takes immediate effect. In his capacity as a member of the Senior Advisory Commission to the City Council of Santa Clara, California, Mr. Birch is expected to act […]
November 29, 2016 | 0 comments | View Post
By Martin K. N. Kollie It has been barely three weeks since millions of Americans headed to the polls to elect the successor to President Barrack H. Obama, who served two terms (8 years) as Commander-in-Chief of the most powerful nation in the world, the United States of America. Even though the race for President is […]
November 29, 2016 | 0 comments | View Post
By Siahyonkron Jglay Kpa-kay Nyanseor “Home, Sweet Home” is a story about a young man who had traveled from Liberia to America for school and became homesick. He is a “country boy” raised by Honorable George Andrew Jackson Washington and his lovely wife, Mrs. Martha Ann Jefferson-Washington, a Congor family living on Snapper […]
November 1, 2016 | 0 comments | View Post
By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh The Liberian Community Center in the metro Atlanta suburb of Liburn, Georgia bears his name. To most Liberians, it is simply the ‘Community Center.” To his diehard supporters who lobbied to put his name on the building that represents the aspirations of Liberians in the State of Georgia, it […]
October 29, 2016 | 0 comments | View Post