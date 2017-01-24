Subscribe via RSS Feed Connect with me on LinkedIn Connect with me on Flickr

  • The Day the Lights Really Went Out in Liberia

    By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh   The Liberian people are used to being in the darkness.      It doesn’t matter whether it is in their country or their homes where some have been without lights for years, or when their government and elected officials intentionally lie to them to keep them in the darkness, they are used to living […]

  • Yahya Jammeh's reckless electoral adventurism

    By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh   Yahya Jammeh is a dictator.           Mr. Jammeh also totes his Islamic faith on his sleeves. There is nothing wrong with a person having such ties and strong connection to his or her religion. What society expects of the individual is to treat others with respect and dignity. No matter what a […]

  • The Liberian Presidential Candidates and 2017: Only in Liberia?

          By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh                        According to most Liberians, Prince Y. Johnson is a notorious killer who murdered innocent Liberians during the civil war. Yet, Mr. Johnson was elected senator of Nimba County. Prince Yormie Johnson is reportedly a kingmaker and the most feared and controversial politician in the country.      It […]

  • Where are the 2017 Liberian presidential candidates when liberties and press freedom are being violated?

    By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh              Liberia is a strange country. The country is not only a strange place to live and raise a family; it is unsafe, and a broken country with no serious institution that protects life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the rule of law. How can there be an incredible absence of […]

  • US$10M unaccounted for at RIA

    By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor   (The New Dawn) The Liberian Senate has summoned the senior managerial team at the Roberts International Airport to account for US$10 Million allotted in the National Budget for the upkeep of airport. But appearing before the Senate Committee on Aviation in the Senate’s Conference Room at the Capitol Building, the […]

  • Pleading with Togba-Nah Tipoteh Not to Run for President in 2017, and Beyond

    By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh                    Togba-Nah Tipoteh is a national treasure. In a country where it is difficult to find a person of stature, substance and convictions who truly stands for something, Togba-Nah Tipoteh is a rare breed. With unquestionable intellectual heft to back it up, he has proven to be one of a kind worthy of our […]

  • Sirleaf administration needs to act fast to educate citizens about carbon monoxide poisoning, or regulate portable generators

    By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh         In 2012, my colleague Taiyee N. Quenneh (PhD), writing in The Liberian Dialogue, drew our collective attention to the unfortunate deaths of two friends, Tupee Myers and Alpha Ashong to carbon monoxide poisoning. The two friends who had their eyes set on attending AME University at the time of their unfortunate passing, actually died […]

  • Ministry of Health must play a pro-active role in preventing carbonmonoxide deaths

    REPRINT (07-14-2012)   By Taiyee N. Quenneh         Tupee Myers and Alpha Ashong were best friends. They were inseparable in every meaning of the word. They attended church together and did the normal things you would expect from young adults just graduating from high school. The promise of attending AME University was lost on a […]

  • Face to Face with the Consequences of Careless Provocation

    By Francis Nyepon          The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration is setting the stage for civil disobedience in Liberia. And if the administration is not careful, the economic, social and political issues facing Liberia will again reached a boiling point, which could become a matter of life or death for many innocent people. During the last […]

  • Liberian Government Must Invest in Infrastructure Projects to Create Jobs and Give Country Major Facelift

        By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh                One of the ways an administration can create jobs is to build roads, bridges, streets, sidewalks, and other public works projects such as water, sewer, drainage systems and landfills to dispose garbage, public restrooms and painting public buildings.      Roads in rural Liberia are deplorable and inaccessible. (See pic above)     […]

  • Pres. Johnson-Sirleaf Motorcade Kills Two Children in Monrovia

    AllAfrica Monrovia — Police vehicle in the convoy of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Wednesday, November 30 hit and killed two boys, Melvin Tucker (7) and Jackson Tucker (9) while crossing the street. The driver of the lead Police vehicle, Tunies Follah has been disrobed and detained, while his Supervisor, Police Superintendent, Steve Daniels is currently undergoing […]

