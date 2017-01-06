Subscribe via RSS Feed Connect with me on LinkedIn Connect with me on Flickr

  • Yahya Jammeh's reckless electoral adventurism

    By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh   Yahya Jammeh is a dictator.           Mr. Jammeh also totes his Islamic faith on his sleeves. There is nothing wrong with a person having such ties and strong connection to his or her religion. What society expects of the individual is to treat others with respect and dignity. No matter what a […]

  • The Liberian Presidential Candidates and 2017: Only in Liberia?

          By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh                        According to most Liberians, Prince Y. Johnson is a notorious killer who murdered innocent Liberians during the civil war. Yet, Mr. Johnson was elected senator of Nimba County. Prince Yormie Johnson is reportedly a kingmaker and the most feared and controversial politician in the country.      It […]

  • Where are the 2017 Liberian presidential candidates when liberties and press freedom are being violated?

    By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh              Liberia is a strange country. The country is not only a strange place to live and raise a family; it is unsafe, and a broken country with no serious institution that protects life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the rule of law. How can there be an incredible absence of […]

  • US$10M unaccounted for at RIA

    By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor   (The New Dawn) The Liberian Senate has summoned the senior managerial team at the Roberts International Airport to account for US$10 Million allotted in the National Budget for the upkeep of airport. But appearing before the Senate Committee on Aviation in the Senate’s Conference Room at the Capitol Building, the […]

  • Microscoping Liberia’s Security Sector as UNMIL Transitions

    By Martin K. N. Kollie   Reflecting on a horrible past Sitting under an old zinc kitchen lecturing with friends in 2003 at an Internally Displaced Center in Paynesville city, my small brother came running to me in his pajamas and said “They are firing again”. I was mute for almost 30 seconds and could […]

  • Face to Face with the Consequences of Careless Provocation

    By Francis Nyepon          The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration is setting the stage for civil disobedience in Liberia. And if the administration is not careful, the economic, social and political issues facing Liberia will again reached a boiling point, which could become a matter of life or death for many innocent people. During the last […]

    January 1, 2017

  • Liberian Government Must Invest in Infrastructure Projects to Create Jobs and Give Country Major Facelift

        By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh                One of the ways an administration can create jobs is to build roads, bridges, streets, sidewalks, and other public works projects such as water, sewer, drainage systems and landfills to dispose garbage, public restrooms and painting public buildings.      Roads in rural Liberia are deplorable and inaccessible. (See pic above)     […]

    December 7, 2016

  • Pres. Johnson-Sirleaf Motorcade Kills Two Children in Monrovia

    AllAfrica Monrovia — Police vehicle in the convoy of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Wednesday, November 30 hit and killed two boys, Melvin Tucker (7) and Jackson Tucker (9) while crossing the street. The driver of the lead Police vehicle, Tunies Follah has been disrobed and detained, while his Supervisor, Police Superintendent, Steve Daniels is currently undergoing […]

    December 7, 2016

  • Elphinstone Birch Appointed to City Council

    Liberian-born Elphinstone James Birch was appointed to the Senior Advisory  Commission by the City Council of Santa Clara, California, to fill a partial term up to June 30, 2017. The appointment takes immediate effect. In his capacity as a member of the Senior Advisory Commission to the City Council of Santa Clara, California, Mr. Birch is expected to act […]

    November 29, 2016

  • Diametrically Differing with President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf over President-elect Donald Trump’s Victory

    By Martin K. N. Kollie         It has been barely three weeks since millions of Americans headed to the polls to elect the successor to President Barrack H. Obama, who served two terms (8 years) as Commander-in-Chief of the most powerful nation in the world, the United States of America. Even though the race for President is […]

    November 29, 2016