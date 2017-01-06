By Francis Nyepon The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration is setting the stage for civil disobedience in Liberia. And if the administration is not careful, the economic, social and political issues facing Liberia will again reached a boiling point, which could become a matter of life or death for many innocent people. During the last […]
By Tewroh-Wehtoe Sungbeh One of the ways an administration can create jobs is to build roads, bridges, streets, sidewalks, and other public works projects such as water, sewer, drainage systems and landfills to dispose garbage, public restrooms and painting public buildings. Roads in rural Liberia are deplorable and inaccessible. (See pic above) […]
AllAfrica Monrovia — Police vehicle in the convoy of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Wednesday, November 30 hit and killed two boys, Melvin Tucker (7) and Jackson Tucker (9) while crossing the street. The driver of the lead Police vehicle, Tunies Follah has been disrobed and detained, while his Supervisor, Police Superintendent, Steve Daniels is currently undergoing […]
Liberian-born Elphinstone James Birch was appointed to the Senior Advisory Commission by the City Council of Santa Clara, California, to fill a partial term up to June 30, 2017. The appointment takes immediate effect. In his capacity as a member of the Senior Advisory Commission to the City Council of Santa Clara, California, Mr. Birch is expected to act […]
By Martin K. N. Kollie It has been barely three weeks since millions of Americans headed to the polls to elect the successor to President Barrack H. Obama, who served two terms (8 years) as Commander-in-Chief of the most powerful nation in the world, the United States of America. Even though the race for President is […]
